The RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maverick McNealy 62a-70b-66a—198 -14 Vince Whaley 67a-68b-63a—198 -14 Daniel Berger 71a-66b-63a—200 -12 Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b-69a—200 -12 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a-65a—200 -12 Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a-67a—200 -12 Luke Clanton 68a-65b-68a—201 -11 Lee Hodges 69a-63b-69a—201 -11 Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b-68a—202 -10 Michael Kim 65a-69b-68a—202 -10 Stewart Cink 68b-68a-67a—203 -9 Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-64a—204 -8 Steven Fisk 72a-65b-67a—204 -8 Will Gordon 66a-71b-67a—204 -8 Martin Laird 69a-66b-69a—204 -8 Henrik Norlander 71a-70b-63a—204 -8 Paul Peterson 70a-66b-68a—204 -8 Hayden Springer 70a-71b-63a—204 -8 Kevin Yu 67b-68a-69a—204 -8 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b-71a—205 -7 Joe Highsmith 71a-66b-68a—205 -7 J.T. Poston 70a-71b-64a—205 -7 Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b-70a—205 -7 Robby Shelton 72a-66b-67a—205 -7 Bud Cauley 68a-70b-68a—206 -6 Kevin Chappell 68b-71a-67a—206 -6 Austin Eckroat 67b-70a-69a—206 -6 Ben Griffin 69b-72a-65a—206 -6 Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b-68a—206 -6 Mark Hubbard 70a-69b-67a—206 -6 Chandler Phillips 66b-71a-69a—206 -6 Callum Tarren 67a-68b-71a—206 -6 Brandon Wu 71a-68b-67a—206 -6 Kelly Kraft 65a-73b-69a—207 -5 Denny McCarthy 69a-70b-68a—207 -5 Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b-66a—207 -5 Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b-66a—207 -5 Andrew Novak 65b-75a-67a—207 -5 Austin Smotherman 68a-70b-69a—207 -5 Sam Stevens 70a-70b-67a—207 -5 Kevin Tway 74a-67b-66a—207 -5 Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b-71a—208 -4 Eric Cole 68b-72a-68a—208 -4 Harris English 67b-72a-69a—208 -4 Adam Schenk 71b-67a-70a—208 -4 Davis Thompson 70b-71a-67a—208 -4 Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a-68a—209 -3 Lucas Glover 71b-70a-68a—209 -3 Adam Hadwin 69a-69b-71a—209 -3 Brian Harman 70a-70b-69a—209 -3 Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a-69a—209 -3 William McGirt 72a-69b-68a—209 -3 Taylor Moore 68a-73b-68a—209 -3 Martin Trainer 69b-72a-68a—209 -3 Matt Wallace 70a-68b-71a—209 -3 Marcus Byrd 70b-70a-70a—210 -2 Doug Ghim 72a-69b-69a—210 -2 Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b-69a—210 -2 Russell Knox 70a-71b-69a—210 -2 Blake McShea 72a-68b-70a—210 -2 Joel Dahmen 73b-68a-70a—211 -1 Garrick Higgo 70b-71a-70a—211 -1 Adam Svensson 70a-71b-70a—211 -1 Carson Young 70a-71b-70a—211 -1 Tyson Alexander 70a-71b-71a—212 E Lanto Griffin 68a-72b-72a—212 E Philip Knowles 72a-68b-72a—212 E Patton Kizzire 71b-69a-73a—213 +1 Jake Knapp 69a-71b-73a—213 +1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.