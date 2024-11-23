The RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Maverick McNealy
|62a-70b-66a—198
|-14
|Vince Whaley
|67a-68b-63a—198
|-14
|Daniel Berger
|71a-66b-63a—200
|-12
|Patrick Fishburn
|67a-64b-69a—200
|-12
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68b-67a-65a—200
|-12
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|64b-69a-67a—200
|-12
|Luke Clanton
|68a-65b-68a—201
|-11
|Lee Hodges
|69a-63b-69a—201
|-11
|Nicolas Echavarria
|67a-67b-68a—202
|-10
|Michael Kim
|65a-69b-68a—202
|-10
|Stewart Cink
|68b-68a-67a—203
|-9
|Joseph Bramlett
|69a-71b-64a—204
|-8
|Steven Fisk
|72a-65b-67a—204
|-8
|Will Gordon
|66a-71b-67a—204
|-8
|Martin Laird
|69a-66b-69a—204
|-8
|Henrik Norlander
|71a-70b-63a—204
|-8
|Paul Peterson
|70a-66b-68a—204
|-8
|Hayden Springer
|70a-71b-63a—204
|-8
|Kevin Yu
|67b-68a-69a—204
|-8
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|64a-70b-71a—205
|-7
|Joe Highsmith
|71a-66b-68a—205
|-7
|J.T. Poston
|70a-71b-64a—205
|-7
|Patrick Rodgers
|65a-70b-70a—205
|-7
|Robby Shelton
|72a-66b-67a—205
|-7
|Bud Cauley
|68a-70b-68a—206
|-6
|Kevin Chappell
|68b-71a-67a—206
|-6
|Austin Eckroat
|67b-70a-69a—206
|-6
|Ben Griffin
|69b-72a-65a—206
|-6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|71a-67b-68a—206
|-6
|Mark Hubbard
|70a-69b-67a—206
|-6
|Chandler Phillips
|66b-71a-69a—206
|-6
|Callum Tarren
|67a-68b-71a—206
|-6
|Brandon Wu
|71a-68b-67a—206
|-6
|Kelly Kraft
|65a-73b-69a—207
|-5
|Denny McCarthy
|69a-70b-68a—207
|-5
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-72b-66a—207
|-5
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69a-72b-66a—207
|-5
|Andrew Novak
|65b-75a-67a—207
|-5
|Austin Smotherman
|68a-70b-69a—207
|-5
|Sam Stevens
|70a-70b-67a—207
|-5
|Kevin Tway
|74a-67b-66a—207
|-5
|Ludvig Aberg
|73a-64b-71a—208
|-4
|Eric Cole
|68b-72a-68a—208
|-4
|Harris English
|67b-72a-69a—208
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|71b-67a-70a—208
|-4
|Davis Thompson
|70b-71a-67a—208
|-4
|Jonathan Byrd
|69b-72a-68a—209
|-3
|Lucas Glover
|71b-70a-68a—209
|-3
|Adam Hadwin
|69a-69b-71a—209
|-3
|Brian Harman
|70a-70b-69a—209
|-3
|Christo Lamprecht
|72b-68a-69a—209
|-3
|William McGirt
|72a-69b-68a—209
|-3
|Taylor Moore
|68a-73b-68a—209
|-3
|Martin Trainer
|69b-72a-68a—209
|-3
|Matt Wallace
|70a-68b-71a—209
|-3
|Marcus Byrd
|70b-70a-70a—210
|-2
|Doug Ghim
|72a-69b-69a—210
|-2
|Seonghyeon Kim
|71a-70b-69a—210
|-2
|Russell Knox
|70a-71b-69a—210
|-2
|Blake McShea
|72a-68b-70a—210
|-2
|Joel Dahmen
|73b-68a-70a—211
|-1
|Garrick Higgo
|70b-71a-70a—211
|-1
|Adam Svensson
|70a-71b-70a—211
|-1
|Carson Young
|70a-71b-70a—211
|-1
|Tyson Alexander
|70a-71b-71a—212
|E
|Lanto Griffin
|68a-72b-72a—212
|E
|Philip Knowles
|72a-68b-72a—212
|E
|Patton Kizzire
|71b-69a-73a—213
|+1
|Jake Knapp
|69a-71b-73a—213
|+1
