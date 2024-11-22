Live Radio
The RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 5:37 PM

Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b—131 -11
Lee Hodges 69a-63b—132 -10
Maverick McNealy 62a-70b—132 -10
Luke Clanton 68a-65b—133 -9
Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a—133 -9
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b—134 -8
Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b—134 -8
Michael Kim 65a-69b—134 -8
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a—135 -7
Martin Laird 69a-66b—135 -7
Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b—135 -7
Callum Tarren 67a-68b—135 -7
Vince Whaley 67a-68b—135 -7
Kevin Yu 67b-68a—135 -7
Stewart Cink 68b-68a—136 -6
Paul Peterson 70a-66b—136 -6
Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b—137 -5
Daniel Berger 71a-66b—137 -5
Austin Eckroat 67b-70a—137 -5
Steven Fisk 72a-65b—137 -5
Will Gordon 66a-71b—137 -5
Joe Highsmith 71a-66b—137 -5
Chandler Phillips 66b-71a—137 -5
Bud Cauley 68a-70b—138 -4
Adam Hadwin 69a-69b—138 -4
Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b—138 -4
Kelly Kraft 65a-73b—138 -4
Adam Schenk 71b-67a—138 -4
Robby Shelton 72a-66b—138 -4
Austin Smotherman 68a-70b—138 -4
Matt Wallace 70a-68b—138 -4
Kevin Chappell 68b-71a—139 -3
Harris English 67b-72a—139 -3
Mark Hubbard 70a-69b—139 -3
Denny McCarthy 69a-70b—139 -3
Brandon Wu 71a-68b—139 -3
Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b—140 -2
Marcus Byrd 70b-70a—140 -2
Eric Cole 68b-72a—140 -2
Lanto Griffin 68a-72b—140 -2
Brian Harman 70a-70b—140 -2
Patton Kizzire 71b-69a—140 -2
Jake Knapp 69a-71b—140 -2
Philip Knowles 72a-68b—140 -2
Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a—140 -2
Blake McShea 72a-68b—140 -2
Andrew Novak 65b-75a—140 -2
Sam Stevens 70a-70b—140 -2
Tyson Alexander 70a-71b—141 -1
Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a—141 -1
Joel Dahmen 73b-68a—141 -1
Doug Ghim 72a-69b—141 -1
Lucas Glover 71b-70a—141 -1
Ben Griffin 69b-72a—141 -1
Garrick Higgo 70b-71a—141 -1
Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b—141 -1
Russell Knox 70a-71b—141 -1
William McGirt 72a-69b—141 -1
Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b—141 -1
Taylor Moore 68a-73b—141 -1
Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b—141 -1
Henrik Norlander 71a-70b—141 -1
J.T. Poston 70a-71b—141 -1
Hayden Springer 70a-71b—141 -1
Adam Svensson 70a-71b—141 -1
Davis Thompson 70b-71a—141 -1
Martin Trainer 69b-72a—141 -1
Kevin Tway 74a-67b—141 -1
Carson Young 70a-71b—141 -1
Si Woo Kim 70b-WD
Seamus Power 76b-WD
Davis Love III 82b-WD

Missed Cut

James Hahn 72a-70b—142 E
Zach Johnson 70b-72a—142 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69b-73a—142 E
Andrew Putnam 71a-71b—142 E
Davis Riley 68a-74b—142 E
Alex Smalley 71b-71a—142 E
Brandt Snedeker 68a-74b—142 E
Sepp Straka 72b-70a—142 E
Ben Taylor 72b-70a—142 E
Tom Whitney 69b-73a—142 E
Gary Woodland 74a-68b—142 E
Zac Blair 72b-71a—143 +1
Wesley Bryan 70b-73a—143 +1
Luke List 72a-71b—143 +1
Adam Long 71b-72a—143 +1
Ryan McCormick 71b-72a—143 +1
Sean O’Hair 72a-71b—143 +1
Chez Reavie 72a-71b—143 +1
Justin Suh 69b-74a—143 +1
Alejandro Tosti 69a-74b—143 +1
Nick Watney 70a-73b—143 +1
Aaron Baddeley 71b-73a—144 +2
Rafael Campos 71b-73a—144 +2
Cameron Champ 72a-72b—144 +2
Zecheng Dou 69b-75a—144 +2
Brice Garnett 71b-73a—144 +2
Chris Kirk 70b-74a—144 +2
Francesco Molinari 72b-72a—144 +2
Trey Mullinax 73a-71b—144 +2
Josh Teater 70b-74a—144 +2
Brendon Todd 71b-73a—144 +2
Camilo Villegas 73a-71b—144 +2
Dylan Wu 68b-76a—144 +2
Anders Albertson 69b-76a—145 +3
Erik Barnes 70b-75a—145 +3
Hayden Buckley 70b-75a—145 +3
MJ Daffue 75b-70a—145 +3
Kevin Dougherty 71b-74a—145 +3
Nate Lashley 72a-73b—145 +3
Troy Merritt 72a-73b—145 +3
Keith Mitchell 67b-78a—145 +3
Matthew NeSmith 68b-77a—145 +3
Chad Ramey 72a-73b—145 +3
Robert Streb 69b-76a—145 +3
Tim Wilkinson 74b-71a—145 +3
Norman Xiong 75a-70b—145 +3
Carl Yuan 75b-70a—145 +3
Ryan Brehm 71a-75b—146 +4
Wilson Furr 70a-76b—146 +4
Tommy Gainey 68a-78b—146 +4
Bill Haas 71b-75a—146 +4
Matt Kuchar 71b-75a—146 +4
Justin Lower 75a-71b—146 +4
Matthew McCarty 71a-75b—146 +4
Ryan Moore 69b-77a—146 +4
Greyson Sigg 71a-75b—146 +4
Kevin Streelman 72b-74a—146 +4
Dylan Frittelli 70b-77a—147 +5
Ben Kohles 72a-75b—147 +5
Richy Werenski 73a-74b—147 +5
Sang-Moon Bae 70b-78a—148 +6
Drew Doyle 70b-78a—148 +6
Tyler Duncan 75b-73a—148 +6
Blaine Hale 71b-77a—148 +6
Nick Hardy 72b-76a—148 +6
Peter Malnati 72a-76b—148 +6
Sam Ryder 72b-76a—148 +6
Webb Simpson 74a-74b—148 +6
Roger Sloan 71a-77b—148 +6
Kyle Westmoreland 74b-74a—148 +6
Jacob Bridgeman 74b-75a—149 +7
Raul Pereda 74b-75a—149 +7
David Skinns 78b-71a—149 +7
J.J. Spaun 71b-78a—149 +7
Trace Crowe 75a-75b—150 +8
Cody Gribble 71b-79a—150 +8
Kevin Kisner 76b-74a—150 +8
Jacob Modleski 77b-73a—150 +8
Pierceson Coody 76b-75a—151 +9
Austin Cook 75b-76a—151 +9
Paul Barjon 74b-78a—152 +10
Sung Kang 74b-79a—153 +11
Reid Davenport 75b-79a—154 +12
Francisco Bide 77a-78b—155 +13

