The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Patrick Fishburn
|67a-64b—131
|-11
|Lee Hodges
|69a-63b—132
|-10
|Maverick McNealy
|62a-70b—132
|-10
|Luke Clanton
|68a-65b—133
|-9
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|64b-69a—133
|-9
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|64a-70b—134
|-8
|Nicolas Echavarria
|67a-67b—134
|-8
|Michael Kim
|65a-69b—134
|-8
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68b-67a—135
|-7
|Martin Laird
|69a-66b—135
|-7
|Patrick Rodgers
|65a-70b—135
|-7
|Callum Tarren
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Vince Whaley
|67a-68b—135
|-7
|Kevin Yu
|67b-68a—135
|-7
|Stewart Cink
|68b-68a—136
|-6
|Paul Peterson
|70a-66b—136
|-6
|Ludvig Aberg
|73a-64b—137
|-5
|Daniel Berger
|71a-66b—137
|-5
|Austin Eckroat
|67b-70a—137
|-5
|Steven Fisk
|72a-65b—137
|-5
|Will Gordon
|66a-71b—137
|-5
|Joe Highsmith
|71a-66b—137
|-5
|Chandler Phillips
|66b-71a—137
|-5
|Bud Cauley
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Adam Hadwin
|69a-69b—138
|-4
|Ryo Hisatsune
|71a-67b—138
|-4
|Kelly Kraft
|65a-73b—138
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|71b-67a—138
|-4
|Robby Shelton
|72a-66b—138
|-4
|Austin Smotherman
|68a-70b—138
|-4
|Matt Wallace
|70a-68b—138
|-4
|Kevin Chappell
|68b-71a—139
|-3
|Harris English
|67b-72a—139
|-3
|Mark Hubbard
|70a-69b—139
|-3
|Denny McCarthy
|69a-70b—139
|-3
|Brandon Wu
|71a-68b—139
|-3
|Joseph Bramlett
|69a-71b—140
|-2
|Marcus Byrd
|70b-70a—140
|-2
|Eric Cole
|68b-72a—140
|-2
|Lanto Griffin
|68a-72b—140
|-2
|Brian Harman
|70a-70b—140
|-2
|Patton Kizzire
|71b-69a—140
|-2
|Jake Knapp
|69a-71b—140
|-2
|Philip Knowles
|72a-68b—140
|-2
|Christo Lamprecht
|72b-68a—140
|-2
|Blake McShea
|72a-68b—140
|-2
|Andrew Novak
|65b-75a—140
|-2
|Sam Stevens
|70a-70b—140
|-2
|Tyson Alexander
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Jonathan Byrd
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Joel Dahmen
|73b-68a—141
|-1
|Doug Ghim
|72a-69b—141
|-1
|Lucas Glover
|71b-70a—141
|-1
|Ben Griffin
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Garrick Higgo
|70b-71a—141
|-1
|Seonghyeon Kim
|71a-70b—141
|-1
|Russell Knox
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|William McGirt
|72a-69b—141
|-1
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-72b—141
|-1
|Taylor Moore
|68a-73b—141
|-1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69a-72b—141
|-1
|Henrik Norlander
|71a-70b—141
|-1
|J.T. Poston
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Hayden Springer
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Adam Svensson
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Davis Thompson
|70b-71a—141
|-1
|Martin Trainer
|69b-72a—141
|-1
|Kevin Tway
|74a-67b—141
|-1
|Carson Young
|70a-71b—141
|-1
|Si Woo Kim
|70b-WD
|Seamus Power
|76b-WD
|Davis Love III
|82b-WD
Missed Cut
|James Hahn
|72a-70b—142
|E
|Zach Johnson
|70b-72a—142
|E
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69b-73a—142
|E
|Andrew Putnam
|71a-71b—142
|E
|Davis Riley
|68a-74b—142
|E
|Alex Smalley
|71b-71a—142
|E
|Brandt Snedeker
|68a-74b—142
|E
|Sepp Straka
|72b-70a—142
|E
|Ben Taylor
|72b-70a—142
|E
|Tom Whitney
|69b-73a—142
|E
|Gary Woodland
|74a-68b—142
|E
|Zac Blair
|72b-71a—143
|+1
|Wesley Bryan
|70b-73a—143
|+1
|Luke List
|72a-71b—143
|+1
|Adam Long
|71b-72a—143
|+1
|Ryan McCormick
|71b-72a—143
|+1
|Sean O’Hair
|72a-71b—143
|+1
|Chez Reavie
|72a-71b—143
|+1
|Justin Suh
|69b-74a—143
|+1
|Alejandro Tosti
|69a-74b—143
|+1
|Nick Watney
|70a-73b—143
|+1
|Aaron Baddeley
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Rafael Campos
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Cameron Champ
|72a-72b—144
|+2
|Zecheng Dou
|69b-75a—144
|+2
|Brice Garnett
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Chris Kirk
|70b-74a—144
|+2
|Francesco Molinari
|72b-72a—144
|+2
|Trey Mullinax
|73a-71b—144
|+2
|Josh Teater
|70b-74a—144
|+2
|Brendon Todd
|71b-73a—144
|+2
|Camilo Villegas
|73a-71b—144
|+2
|Dylan Wu
|68b-76a—144
|+2
|Anders Albertson
|69b-76a—145
|+3
|Erik Barnes
|70b-75a—145
|+3
|Hayden Buckley
|70b-75a—145
|+3
|MJ Daffue
|75b-70a—145
|+3
|Kevin Dougherty
|71b-74a—145
|+3
|Nate Lashley
|72a-73b—145
|+3
|Troy Merritt
|72a-73b—145
|+3
|Keith Mitchell
|67b-78a—145
|+3
|Matthew NeSmith
|68b-77a—145
|+3
|Chad Ramey
|72a-73b—145
|+3
|Robert Streb
|69b-76a—145
|+3
|Tim Wilkinson
|74b-71a—145
|+3
|Norman Xiong
|75a-70b—145
|+3
|Carl Yuan
|75b-70a—145
|+3
|Ryan Brehm
|71a-75b—146
|+4
|Wilson Furr
|70a-76b—146
|+4
|Tommy Gainey
|68a-78b—146
|+4
|Bill Haas
|71b-75a—146
|+4
|Matt Kuchar
|71b-75a—146
|+4
|Justin Lower
|75a-71b—146
|+4
|Matthew McCarty
|71a-75b—146
|+4
|Ryan Moore
|69b-77a—146
|+4
|Greyson Sigg
|71a-75b—146
|+4
|Kevin Streelman
|72b-74a—146
|+4
|Dylan Frittelli
|70b-77a—147
|+5
|Ben Kohles
|72a-75b—147
|+5
|Richy Werenski
|73a-74b—147
|+5
|Sang-Moon Bae
|70b-78a—148
|+6
|Drew Doyle
|70b-78a—148
|+6
|Tyler Duncan
|75b-73a—148
|+6
|Blaine Hale
|71b-77a—148
|+6
|Nick Hardy
|72b-76a—148
|+6
|Peter Malnati
|72a-76b—148
|+6
|Sam Ryder
|72b-76a—148
|+6
|Webb Simpson
|74a-74b—148
|+6
|Roger Sloan
|71a-77b—148
|+6
|Kyle Westmoreland
|74b-74a—148
|+6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|74b-75a—149
|+7
|Raul Pereda
|74b-75a—149
|+7
|David Skinns
|78b-71a—149
|+7
|J.J. Spaun
|71b-78a—149
|+7
|Trace Crowe
|75a-75b—150
|+8
|Cody Gribble
|71b-79a—150
|+8
|Kevin Kisner
|76b-74a—150
|+8
|Jacob Modleski
|77b-73a—150
|+8
|Pierceson Coody
|76b-75a—151
|+9
|Austin Cook
|75b-76a—151
|+9
|Paul Barjon
|74b-78a—152
|+10
|Sung Kang
|74b-79a—153
|+11
|Reid Davenport
|75b-79a—154
|+12
|Francisco Bide
|77a-78b—155
|+13
