The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b—131 -11 Lee Hodges 69a-63b—132 -10 Maverick McNealy 62a-70b—132 -10 Luke Clanton 68a-65b—133 -9 Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a—133 -9 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b—134 -8 Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b—134 -8 Michael Kim 65a-69b—134 -8 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a—135 -7 Martin Laird 69a-66b—135 -7 Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b—135 -7 Callum Tarren 67a-68b—135 -7 Vince Whaley 67a-68b—135 -7 Kevin Yu 67b-68a—135 -7 Stewart Cink 68b-68a—136 -6 Paul Peterson 70a-66b—136 -6 Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b—137 -5 Daniel Berger 71a-66b—137 -5 Austin Eckroat 67b-70a—137 -5 Steven Fisk 72a-65b—137 -5 Will Gordon 66a-71b—137 -5 Joe Highsmith 71a-66b—137 -5 Chandler Phillips 66b-71a—137 -5 Bud Cauley 68a-70b—138 -4 Adam Hadwin 69a-69b—138 -4 Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b—138 -4 Kelly Kraft 65a-73b—138 -4 Adam Schenk 71b-67a—138 -4 Robby Shelton 72a-66b—138 -4 Austin Smotherman 68a-70b—138 -4 Matt Wallace 70a-68b—138 -4 Kevin Chappell 68b-71a—139 -3 Harris English 67b-72a—139 -3 Mark Hubbard 70a-69b—139 -3 Denny McCarthy 69a-70b—139 -3 Brandon Wu 71a-68b—139 -3 Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b—140 -2 Marcus Byrd 70b-70a—140 -2 Eric Cole 68b-72a—140 -2 Lanto Griffin 68a-72b—140 -2 Brian Harman 70a-70b—140 -2 Patton Kizzire 71b-69a—140 -2 Jake Knapp 69a-71b—140 -2 Philip Knowles 72a-68b—140 -2 Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a—140 -2 Blake McShea 72a-68b—140 -2 Andrew Novak 65b-75a—140 -2 Sam Stevens 70a-70b—140 -2 Tyson Alexander 70a-71b—141 -1 Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a—141 -1 Joel Dahmen 73b-68a—141 -1 Doug Ghim 72a-69b—141 -1 Lucas Glover 71b-70a—141 -1 Ben Griffin 69b-72a—141 -1 Garrick Higgo 70b-71a—141 -1 Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b—141 -1 Russell Knox 70a-71b—141 -1 William McGirt 72a-69b—141 -1 Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b—141 -1 Taylor Moore 68a-73b—141 -1 Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b—141 -1 Henrik Norlander 71a-70b—141 -1 J.T. Poston 70a-71b—141 -1 Hayden Springer 70a-71b—141 -1 Adam Svensson 70a-71b—141 -1 Davis Thompson 70b-71a—141 -1 Martin Trainer 69b-72a—141 -1 Kevin Tway 74a-67b—141 -1 Carson Young 70a-71b—141 -1 Si Woo Kim 70b-WD Seamus Power 76b-WD Davis Love III 82b-WD

Missed Cut

James Hahn 72a-70b—142 E Zach Johnson 70b-72a—142 E Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69b-73a—142 E Andrew Putnam 71a-71b—142 E Davis Riley 68a-74b—142 E Alex Smalley 71b-71a—142 E Brandt Snedeker 68a-74b—142 E Sepp Straka 72b-70a—142 E Ben Taylor 72b-70a—142 E Tom Whitney 69b-73a—142 E Gary Woodland 74a-68b—142 E Zac Blair 72b-71a—143 +1 Wesley Bryan 70b-73a—143 +1 Luke List 72a-71b—143 +1 Adam Long 71b-72a—143 +1 Ryan McCormick 71b-72a—143 +1 Sean O’Hair 72a-71b—143 +1 Chez Reavie 72a-71b—143 +1 Justin Suh 69b-74a—143 +1 Alejandro Tosti 69a-74b—143 +1 Nick Watney 70a-73b—143 +1 Aaron Baddeley 71b-73a—144 +2 Rafael Campos 71b-73a—144 +2 Cameron Champ 72a-72b—144 +2 Zecheng Dou 69b-75a—144 +2 Brice Garnett 71b-73a—144 +2 Chris Kirk 70b-74a—144 +2 Francesco Molinari 72b-72a—144 +2 Trey Mullinax 73a-71b—144 +2 Josh Teater 70b-74a—144 +2 Brendon Todd 71b-73a—144 +2 Camilo Villegas 73a-71b—144 +2 Dylan Wu 68b-76a—144 +2 Anders Albertson 69b-76a—145 +3 Erik Barnes 70b-75a—145 +3 Hayden Buckley 70b-75a—145 +3 MJ Daffue 75b-70a—145 +3 Kevin Dougherty 71b-74a—145 +3 Nate Lashley 72a-73b—145 +3 Troy Merritt 72a-73b—145 +3 Keith Mitchell 67b-78a—145 +3 Matthew NeSmith 68b-77a—145 +3 Chad Ramey 72a-73b—145 +3 Robert Streb 69b-76a—145 +3 Tim Wilkinson 74b-71a—145 +3 Norman Xiong 75a-70b—145 +3 Carl Yuan 75b-70a—145 +3 Ryan Brehm 71a-75b—146 +4 Wilson Furr 70a-76b—146 +4 Tommy Gainey 68a-78b—146 +4 Bill Haas 71b-75a—146 +4 Matt Kuchar 71b-75a—146 +4 Justin Lower 75a-71b—146 +4 Matthew McCarty 71a-75b—146 +4 Ryan Moore 69b-77a—146 +4 Greyson Sigg 71a-75b—146 +4 Kevin Streelman 72b-74a—146 +4 Dylan Frittelli 70b-77a—147 +5 Ben Kohles 72a-75b—147 +5 Richy Werenski 73a-74b—147 +5 Sang-Moon Bae 70b-78a—148 +6 Drew Doyle 70b-78a—148 +6 Tyler Duncan 75b-73a—148 +6 Blaine Hale 71b-77a—148 +6 Nick Hardy 72b-76a—148 +6 Peter Malnati 72a-76b—148 +6 Sam Ryder 72b-76a—148 +6 Webb Simpson 74a-74b—148 +6 Roger Sloan 71a-77b—148 +6 Kyle Westmoreland 74b-74a—148 +6 Jacob Bridgeman 74b-75a—149 +7 Raul Pereda 74b-75a—149 +7 David Skinns 78b-71a—149 +7 J.J. Spaun 71b-78a—149 +7 Trace Crowe 75a-75b—150 +8 Cody Gribble 71b-79a—150 +8 Kevin Kisner 76b-74a—150 +8 Jacob Modleski 77b-73a—150 +8 Pierceson Coody 76b-75a—151 +9 Austin Cook 75b-76a—151 +9 Paul Barjon 74b-78a—152 +10 Sung Kang 74b-79a—153 +11 Reid Davenport 75b-79a—154 +12 Francisco Bide 77a-78b—155 +13

