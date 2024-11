No. 1 Oregon (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday. No. 2 Ohio St. (10-1) did not play. Next:…

No. 1 Oregon (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio St. (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.

No. 3 Texas (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 4 Penn St. (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 6 Georgia (9-2) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: TBA.

No. 7 Tennessee (9-2) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 8 Miami (10-1) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 9 SMU (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 10 Indiana (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No. 11 Boise St. (11-1) beat Oregon St. 34-18. Next: vs. Team TBD, Friday.

No. 12 Clemson (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 13 Alabama (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday.

No. 14 Arizona St. (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.

No. 15 Mississippi (8-3) vs. Mississippi St.. Next: TBA.

No. 16 South Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 17 Iowa St. (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 18 Tulane (9-3) lost to Memphis 34-24, Thursday. Next: TBA.

No. 19 BYU (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Texas, Saturday.

No. 21 UNLV (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

No. 22 Illinois (8-3) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 23 Colorado (9-3) beat Oklahoma St. 52-0. Next: TBA.

No. 24 Missouri (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 25 Army (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Saturday.

