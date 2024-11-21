Taylor Jenkins become Grizzlies winningest coach with victory over Philly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Jenkins has moved to the top of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching ladder. With Memphis’ 117-111…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Jenkins has moved to the top of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching ladder.

With Memphis’ 117-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wedneday night, Jenkins, in his sixth season as the Grizzlies coach captured his 215th win, moving him past Lionel Hollins as the winningest coach in franchise history.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be among the company of so many great coaches that have come before me,” Jenkins said postgame after a celebration with his team in the locker room. “I always talk about the unbelievable responsibility to be the coach of this franchise. It’s a privilege and an honor.”

The Memphis Grizzlies coaching tree includes Hubie Brown and Mike Fratello, along with Hollins and current Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Jenkins served in various roles with the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before he was named head coach of the Grizzlies in June 2019. He made it to the Western Conference postseason three years in a row before injuries sidelined the streak last year.

As for the celebration, guard Desmond Bane, who scored 21 points in Wednesday’s victory, said “it was special” for the coach he considers the best he’s ever played for.

“Coach Jenkins is the best coach in Memphis Grizzlies history,” Bane said. “He deserves it. Humble guy. …It was good for him to actually embrace it just because he’s such a humble guy.”

For Jenkins, he enjoyed the moment, was thankful for the accomplishment, but after a short celebration and reflection, it was about getting ready for the Grizzlies road game against Chicago on Saturday.

“It’s not about me at the end of the day,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got a lot more work to do. But I wake up every day being happy.

“It’s an absolute blessing to be in this position.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.