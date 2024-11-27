Taylor Hall’s fifth career hat trick leads Blackhawks over Stars 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his fifth career hat trick, Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Louis Crevier also scored,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his fifth career hat trick, Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Louis Crevier also scored, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 on Wednesday night for their second win in three games.

Hall’s game-opening goal 17 seconds in set the tone. His shot clipped a defenseman’s stick and tumbled under the glove of Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith. From that point, the Blackhawks could do little wrong, and the Stars took the brunt of it in their second straight loss.

Bedard’s goal was his first in 13 games. After he scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, he lifted his head toward the roof in relief.

Petr Mrazek turned back 25 shots in collecting his seventh win of the season.

Colin Blackwell and Matt Duchene scored for Dallas.

Takeaways

Stars: DeSmith came in with a 2.22 goals-against average, his best in seven NHL seasons, but allowed four goals on the first 14 shots he faced, and got little help from his defenseman. Hall’s three goals didn’t travel 50 feet in total.

Blackhawks: For one night, the offense of the league’s last-place team clicked. Twelve of the 18 skaters scored goals or assists, with Crevier’s first NHL goal coming in his second game in the league.

Key moment

Teravainen’s goal made it 4-0 3:06 into the second period. Six of the Blackhawks’ eight wins this year have come when they’ve scored at least four goals.

Key stat

Hall went 659 games between his fourth and fifth career hat trick. Hall had four hat tricks for Edmonton in his first four seasons, but none in the next nine seasons with the Devils, Coyotes, Sabres, Bruins and Blackhawks.

Up next

The Stars return home to host Colorado on Friday. The Blackhawks are in Minnesota on Friday.

