Tatum traveled before making game winner to lift Boston over Toronto, NBA says

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum traveled moments before making the deciding 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to give the Boston Celtics a 126-123 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, the NBA said.

Tatum moved his pivot foot with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and should have been called for traveling, the NBA revealed Sunday in its Last Two Minute Report.

The NBA publicly releases reports of officiated events — calls and notable non-calls — that take place in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points at any time in the last 2 minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

That was one of two missed calls on the final possession.

The NBA also said Toronto’s Davion Mitchell should have been called for a foul against Boston’s Jaylen Brown with 7 seconds remaining. Had that been called, Brown would have gone to the foul line with the score tied at 123-123.

Play continued after Brown was knocked backward, with Tatum already having the ball in his hands on the right wing. He shuffled his feet — that was the uncalled travel — before stepping back and shooting over Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji.

Time expired as Tatum’s shot made its way to the basket.

