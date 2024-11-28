Suns guard Bradley Beal limps off court in 4th quarter of Phoenix’s loss to Nets

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 127-117…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 127-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in what could be another injury setback for the three-time All-Star.

Beal didn’t return to the game after tumbling to the ground midway through the fourth quarter. As he was leaving the arena, he was asked if it was his left ankle or calf bothering him, and he responded “both.”

Beal has played just two games since returning from a strained left calf that caused him to miss five straight games. The 31-year-old has struggled with various injuries over the past 3 1/2 seasons, never playing more than 53 out of 82 regular season games.

“He had a couple different times where he stepped on somebody’s foot,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll hope for the best, but I have no update right now.”

Beal was playing well before his injury, scoring 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The Suns have lost seven of their past nine games.

