Stuttgart likely without Germany forward Deniz Undav for the rest of the year

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Deniz Undav has been ruled out for possibly the rest of the year because…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Deniz Undav has been ruled out for possibly the rest of the year because of a muscle injury, Stuttgart said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Undav was injured in training the day before, and an exam showed he won’t be available “in the coming weeks,” the club said.

Undav hasn’t played since Nov. 6 when Stuttgart lost at home to Atalanta 2-0 in the Champions League. He left that game early with a hamstring injury that forced him to pull out of Germany’s games during the international break.

“It’s going to have to go well if we’re going to see him on a field again this year,” Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß said.

Undav has scored five goals in nine Bundesliga games this season.

The team has eight games before the league stops for its winter break after Dec. 22.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.