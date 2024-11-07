Stewart Cink shoots 64 to take 1st-round lead in Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a three-stroke lead after the first round…

PHOENIX (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the final PGA Tour Champions event of the season.

The 51-year-old Cink had eight birdies and a bogey at Phoenix Country Club. The Ally Challenge winner in August in Michigan for his first senior title, Cink entered the week 12th in the season standings.

“I just kept plugging,” Cink said. “I wasn’t on with every part of my game, but I was my attitude was great, stayed in the present and just been working really hard on not getting too emotionally invested in the rounds and just letting it unfold.”

K.J. Choi was second after a 67. Jerry Kelly, Paul Broadhurst and Stephen Ames followed at 68.

“You don’t want to shoot yourself in the leg in the first round,” said Ames, a three-time winner this year who is third in the standings. “You want to be somewhere around the top.”

Season leader Ernie Els opened with a 69 as he tries to hold onto the top spot and a $1 million bonus.

Bernhard Langer also was at 69 with Rod Pampling, Joe Durant and Alex Cejka.

Defending tournament champion Steven Alker shot 70. He’s No. 2 in the standings.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier not in the field. He has never played a postseason event on the PGA Tour Champions.

