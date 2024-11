Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Nov. 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Siena…

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Siena at Xavier

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Merrimack at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown

9 p.m.

SECN — Illinois at Alabama

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

BTN — Idaho St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Clemson

7 p.m.

ACCN — George Mason at Wake Forest

BTN — Kansas vs. Iowa, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio at Toledo

ESPNU — Buffalo at E. Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 BBWAA Cy Young Award

NBA BASKTBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

TRUTV — Nashville at Seattle (DataCast)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Canada v. Germany

11 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Championship

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia

