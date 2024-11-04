Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Nov. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
BTN — UC-Davis at Washington
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — CFP Rankings Show
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan
8 p.m.
ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Ball St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Mississippi St., Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
8 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Pensacola, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Lille
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
