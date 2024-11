Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Nov. 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Western…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Nov. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Western Carolina at Wake Forest

BTN — Cleveland St. at Minnesota

FS1 — Texas A&M Commerce at UConn

FS2 — Delaware St. at Providence

PEACOCK — Penn at Villanova

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Samford at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Montana St. at Northwestern

FS1 — Purdue at Marquette

FS2 — E. Illinois at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Kent St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPN — N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio)

COLLGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Providence

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at San Antonio (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Netherlands, Group C, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Spain v. Netherlands

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Canada v. Germany

_____

