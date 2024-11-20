Sports on TV for Thursday, Nov. 21

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTO RACING
9:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
12:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Miami vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. MTSU, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. FAU, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: VCU vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Bradley vs. Texas St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — UNC-Greensboro at Indiana
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: St. John’s vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Texas vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, New York
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Saint Joseph’s vs. Texas Tech, Semifinal, New York
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Memphis at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Belmont at Duke
SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
TNT — The Match Superstars: Wahlberg/Phelps vs. Bargatze/Griffin, Tournament #1, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Wahlberg/Phelps vs. Bargatze/Griffin, Tournament #1, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)
9 p.m.
TNT — The Match Superstars: Barkley/Griffey Jr. vs. Gretzky/Murray, Tournament #2, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Barkley/Griffey Jr. vs. Gretzky/Murray, Tournament #2, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — 2024 BBWAA MVP
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at Charlotte
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Italy v. Argentina
