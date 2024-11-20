Sports on TV for Thursday, Nov. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Nov. 21 AUTO RACING 9:30 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Nov. 21

AUTO RACING

9:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Miami vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. MTSU, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. FAU, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: VCU vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Bradley vs. Texas St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNC-Greensboro at Indiana

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: St. John’s vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Texas vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Saint Joseph’s vs. Texas Tech, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Belmont at Duke

SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

TNT — The Match Superstars: Wahlberg/Phelps vs. Bargatze/Griffin, Tournament #1, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Wahlberg/Phelps vs. Bargatze/Griffin, Tournament #1, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)

9 p.m.

TNT — The Match Superstars: Barkley/Griffey Jr. vs. Gretzky/Murray, Tournament #2, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Barkley/Griffey Jr. vs. Gretzky/Murray, Tournament #2, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 BBWAA MVP

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Charlotte

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: USA v. Australia

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinal: Italy v. Argentina

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.