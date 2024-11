Sports on TV for Nov. 18 – 24

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Nov. 18 NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m. ABC — Houston…

Adv16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 18

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Dallas

ESPN — Houston at Dallas

ESPN2 — Houston at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal – Leg 2, St. Louis

TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal – Leg 2, St. Louis (DataCast)

_____

Tuesday, Nov. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas A&M Commerce at UConn

9 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Providence

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Boston

TRUTV — Cleveland at Boston (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at San Antonio (DataCast)

_____

Wednesday, Nov. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Siena at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Clemson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, First Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

NBA BASKTBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Philadelphia

TRUTV — Carolina at Philadelphia (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

TRUTV — Nashville at Seattle (DataCast)

_____

Thursday, Nov. 21

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Miami vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Ohio vs. MTSU, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. FAU, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: South Florida vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: VCU vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Bradley vs. Texas St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNC-Greensboro at Indiana

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Texas vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Saint Joseph’s vs. Texas Tech, Semifinal, New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Georgia Tech

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

NFL FOOTBALL

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

_____

Friday, Nov. 22

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Consolation Game, New York

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, New York

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Arizona

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at UTSA

8 p.m.

FOX — Purdue at Michigan St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at San Jose St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver

_____

Saturday, Nov. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBC — Notre Dame at Southern Cal

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From Verona, Wis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

CW — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

CW — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — Army vs. Notre Dame, New York

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NBC — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FOX — TBA

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Final Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Bournemouth

Noon

CBS — USL Championship: TBD

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Playoffs: TBD

_____

Sunday, Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova vs. Maryland, Newark, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. UMass, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale vs. Delaware, Uncasville, Conn.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — South Carolina at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The 2024 Cup of China, Chongqing, China

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, Kansas City at Carolina, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago, Detroit at Indianapolis, Dallas at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Green Bay, Arizona at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at L.A. Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Manchester United

Noon

ABC — Spanish Primera Division: TBA

_____

