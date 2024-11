Sports on TV for Monday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Nov. 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Texas…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Opening Night Tip-Off

7 p.m.

ACCN — Maine at Duke

ESPNU — Wright St. at Kentucky

8 p.m.

BTN — Cleveland St. at Michigan

CBSSN — Wichita St. at W. Kentucky

PEACOCK — Lehigh at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Florida vs. Florida, Jacksonville

9 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at North Carolina

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Alabama

10 p.m.

BTN — Chattanooga at Southern Cal

TNT — Ohio St. vs. Texas, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Ohio St. vs. Texas, Las Vegas (DataCast)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rider at UCLA

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Mississippi vs. Southern Cal, Paris

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville vs. UCLA, Paris

5 p.m.

ACCN — Mercyhurst at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Michigan vs. South Carolina, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Michigan vs. South Carolina, Las Vegas (DataCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Cleveland

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Kansas City

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Kansas City

ESPN2 — Tampa Bay at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Fulham

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

_____

