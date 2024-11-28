Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 29

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, North Melbourne, Australia
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul
2 p.m.
TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Pittsburgh at Ohio St.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Diego
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
6 p.m.
FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Championship, San Diego
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Seattle at Duke
CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Tempe, Ariz.
SECN — Georgia St. at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
SECN — Delaware St. at Texas
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.
Midnight
TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Marquette at Rutgers
7 p.m.
TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Southern Cal vs. Saint Louis, Palm Springs, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Colorado
CBS — Minnesota at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Ball St. at Ohio
ESPN — Navy at East Carolina
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
FOX — Oregon St. at Boise St.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
CBSSN — Liberty at Sam Houston St.
FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
CBS — Stanford at San Jose St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Georgia
NBC — Nebraska at Iowa
8 p.m.
FOX — Utah at UCF
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Washington
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Second Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain
10 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Third Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — New York at Charlotte
2:20 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Atlanta
5 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Minnesota
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Nashville
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Dallas
RODEO
9 p.m.
FS1 — The American Rodeo: The Kimes Ranch Breakaway Championships – Day 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:25 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Damac FC at Al Nassr
