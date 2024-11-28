Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3:25 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

Friday, Nov. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne vs. Brisbane, Grand Final, North Melbourne, Australia

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Pittsburgh at Ohio St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Diego

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

FOX — Rady Children’s Invitational: TBD, Championship, San Diego

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Seattle at Duke

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Tempe, Ariz.

SECN — Georgia St. at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

SECN — Delaware St. at Texas

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

Midnight

TRUTV — Acrisure Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Rutgers

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Southern Cal vs. Saint Louis, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Colorado

CBS — Minnesota at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Ball St. at Ohio

ESPN — Navy at East Carolina

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green

FOX — Oregon St. at Boise St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

CBSSN — Liberty at Sam Houston St.

FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at San Jose St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Georgia

NBC — Nebraska at Iowa

8 p.m.

FOX — Utah at UCF

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Washington

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Second Round, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Málaga, Spain

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Third Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — New York at Charlotte

2:20 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Atlanta

5 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Minnesota

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Nashville

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Dallas

RODEO

9 p.m.

FS1 — The American Rodeo: The Kimes Ranch Breakaway Championships – Day 2, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:25 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Damac FC at Al Nassr

