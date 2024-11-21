Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, Preliminary Final

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

9:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. LSU, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs. UCF, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

BTN — Campbell at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, New York

FS2 — Merrimack at Butler

SECN — S. Illinois at Florida

8 p.m.

BTN — Utah St. vs. Iowa, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, New York

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

10 p.m.

BTN — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Arizona

PEACOCK — Saint Louis at Wichita St.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Hawaii

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at UTSA

8 p.m.

FOX — Purdue at Michigan St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at San Jose St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

TNT — The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)

9 p.m.

TNT — The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

SAILING

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal

