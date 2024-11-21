Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Nov. 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, Preliminary Final
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Adelaide at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
9:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. LSU, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off: Wisconsin vs. UCF, Semifinal, West White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
6 p.m.
BTN — Campbell at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, New York
FS2 — Merrimack at Butler
SECN — S. Illinois at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Utah St. vs. Iowa, Kansas City, Mo.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, New York
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
10 p.m.
BTN — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Arizona
PEACOCK — Saint Louis at Wichita St.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Hawaii
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at UTSA
8 p.m.
FOX — Purdue at Michigan St.
10 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at San Jose St.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, Sea Island, Ga.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
TNT — The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Semifinals, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)
9 p.m.
TNT — The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.
TRUTV — The Match Superstars: Final, Breakers West Country Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The LINK Hong Kong Open, Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
SAILING
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal
