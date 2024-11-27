Sports on TV for Dec. 2 – 8

Adv30 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 —…

Adv30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Denver

_____

Tuesday, Dec. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — BYU at Providence

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Clemson

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at UCLA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Dallas

TRUTV — Memphis at Dallas (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

TRUTV — Golden State at Denver (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands

TRUTV — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands (DataCast)

_____

Wednesday, Dec. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at UConn

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Creighton

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas at NC State

ESPNU — DePaul at Texas Tech

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Louisville

7:15 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Texas A&M

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Chicago

TRUTV — Boston at Chicago (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa

_____

Thursday, Dec. 5

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at NC State

9 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Stanford at LSU

ESPNU — Alabama at California

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Green Bay at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth

_____

Friday, Dec. 6

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgetown at West Virginia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: TBD, Jacksonville, Fla.

FOX — Mountain West Championship, TBD

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

_____

Saturday, Dec. 7

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at St John’s

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Miami

FS1 — Rutgers at Ohio St.

12:30 p.m.

USA — South Florida at Loyola of Chicago

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Marquette

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

4 p.m.

CBS — Washington St. at Boise St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at NC State

FS1 — UNLV at Creighton

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 —Butler at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Texas at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

FOX — Tennessee vs. Iowa, New York

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at LSU

9 p.m.

FOX — Louisville vs. UConn, New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Mid-American Championship, TBD, Detroit

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Southern U. at Jackson St.

4 p.m.

ABC — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta

ESPN — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD

8 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

CBS — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 310 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 310 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bentford

Noon

CBS — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Final

_____

Sunday, Dec. 8

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Seton Hall

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at TCU

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Memphis

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at TCU

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Final 2024, Grenoble, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee, N.Y. Jets at Miami, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas at Tampa Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, Carolina at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, Chicago at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

PEACOCK — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

_____

