Sports on TV for Dec. 2 – 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Denver
_____
Tuesday, Dec. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Villanova
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — BYU at Providence
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Clemson
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at UCLA
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Dallas
TRUTV — Memphis at Dallas (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Denver
TRUTV — Golden State at Denver (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands
TRUTV — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands (DataCast)
_____
Wednesday, Dec. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at UConn
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Creighton
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas at NC State
ESPNU — DePaul at Texas Tech
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Louisville
7:15 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Texas A&M
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Chicago
TRUTV — Boston at Chicago (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa
_____
Thursday, Dec. 5
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at North Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at NC State
9 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Stanford at LSU
ESPNU — Alabama at California
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Green Bay at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth
_____
Friday, Dec. 6
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgetown at West Virginia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD
CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: TBD, Jacksonville, Fla.
FOX — Mountain West Championship, TBD
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
_____
Saturday, Dec. 7
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
FOX — Kansas St. at St John’s
Noon
ESPN2 — Clemson at Miami
FS1 — Rutgers at Ohio St.
12:30 p.m.
USA — South Florida at Loyola of Chicago
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Marquette
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan
4 p.m.
CBS — Washington St. at Boise St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at NC State
FS1 — UNLV at Creighton
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 —Butler at Houston
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Seattle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Texas at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
FOX — Tennessee vs. Iowa, New York
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at LSU
9 p.m.
FOX — Louisville vs. UConn, New York
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — Mid-American Championship, TBD, Detroit
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Southern U. at Jackson St.
4 p.m.
ABC — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta
ESPN — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD
8 p.m.
ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.
CBS — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 310 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 310 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Bentford
Noon
CBS — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester United
4 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Final
_____
Sunday, Dec. 8
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Seton Hall
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at TCU
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Missouri
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Memphis
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at TCU
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Final 2024, Grenoble, France
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee, N.Y. Jets at Miami, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas at Tampa Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, Carolina at Philadelphia
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Seattle at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, Chicago at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City
PEACOCK — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur
_____
