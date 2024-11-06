Sports betting: The top five teams in the CFP rankings are -1200 or better to make the playoffs

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are all -1200 or better to make it into the…

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are all -1200 or better to make it into the 12-team field, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook.

The selection committee released its first rankings of the season on Tuesday with Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Texas.

The remaining seven teams that currently would compete in the expanded playoff at the end of the season are Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, Notre Dame, Alabama and Boise State.

The new format requires the top four teams to be conference champions, so as of now Oregon ( Big Ten ), Georgia ( Southeastern Conference ), Miami (Atlantic Coast Conference) and BYU ( Big 12 ) would receive first-round byes.

As it stands, the first-round matchups would be: Boise State at Ohio State; Alabama at Texas; Notre Dame at Penn State; and Indiana at Tennessee.

Odds to make the college football playoff

Behind the top five, No. 12 Boise State has the seventh-shortest odds to make the playoff at -250. BYU was ranked No. 9, but they have the 11th-best odds at -155.

SMU was the final team out at No. 13, and its odds are the 13th shortest at -105. Coming in at No. 14, Texas A&M has the 19th-best odds at +350.

College football national championship odds

As of Wednesday, Ohio State has the best odds to win the national championship at +350, followed by Georgia at +450. And despite being No. 1 in the rankings, Oregon has the third-best odds at +450.

Texas (+550), ranked No. 5, is the only other team with odds shorter than +1000.

When it comes to betting, the public is also favoring the Buckeyes. Ohio State is drawing the most money (18.5%) on the most tickets (14.2%).

Georgia is drawing the second-most money (16.9%) on the third-most tickets (10.9%), while Texas is pulling in the third-most money (11.5%) on the second-most tickets (11.6%).

