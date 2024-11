NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 6½ 3½ (44½) at JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI 1½ 2½ (47½) Pittsburgh at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 6½ 3½ (44½) at JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI 1½ 2½ (47½) Pittsburgh at MINNESOTA 3½ 3½ (44½) Arizona Indianapolis 2½ 2½ (42½) at NEW ENGLAND LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (47½) at ATLANTA Seattle 1½ 1½ (42½) at NY JETS at WASHINGTON 7½ 6½ (44½) Tennessee Tampa Bay 6½ 5½ (46½) at CAROLINA LA Rams 2½ 2½ (49½) at NEW ORLEANS at BALTIMORE 3 3 (50½) Philadelphia at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (44½) San Francisco

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 6½ 5½ (42½) Cleveland

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEMSON 2½ 2½ (49½) South Carolina Louisville 2½ 3½ (49½) at KENTUCKY at OHIO STATE 20½ 19½ (42½) Michigan Kansas 1½ 1½ (61½) at BAYLOR at TEXAS TECH 3½ 2½ (64½) West Virginia at ARMY 7½ 6½ (54½) UTSA Duke 3½ 4½ (53½) at WAKE FOREST Tennessee 12½ 10½ (48½) at VANDERBILT Louisiana 9½ 9½ (49½) at UL MONROE Illinois 8½ 8½ (43½) at NORTHWESTERN UConn 10½ 10½ (49½) at UMASS North Texas 9½ 10½ (63½) at TEMPLE at WESTERN MICHIGAN 6½ 6½ (56½) Eastern Michigan at TROY 16½ 17½ (49½) Southern Miss South Florida 4½ 5½ (53½) at RICE at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 8½ 8½ (51½) Middle Tennessee Coastal Carolina 1½ 1½ (54½) at GEORGIA STATE at BOSTON COLLEGE 3½ 3½ (49½) Pittsburgh Old Dominion 4½ 4½ (58½) at ARKANSAS STATE at CHARLOTTE 3½ 2½ (60½) UAB at SMU 12½ 13½ (55½) Cal Miami (FL) 9½ 11½ (67½) at SYRACUSE Arizona State 7½ 8½ (53½) at ARIZONA at UCLA 10½ 8½ (46½) Fresno State Florida Atlantic 1½ 1½ (57½) at TULSA Notre Dame 6½ 6½ (52½) at USC at PENN STATE 24½ 24½ (50½) Maryland at ALABAMA 15½ 10½ (52½) Auburn at MISSOURI 4½ 3½ (53½) Arkansas at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ 3½ (54½) NC State at MICHIGAN STATE 1½ 1½ (47½) Rutgers at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 13½ 13½ (42½) Central Michigan Jacksonville State 1½ 1½ (62½) at WESTERN KENTUCKY at LOUISIANA TECH 12½ 12½ (42½) Kennesaw State at NEW MEXICO STATE 2½ 3½ (51½) UTEP at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2½ 2½ (61½) Appalachian State TCU 2½ 3½ (58½) at CINCINNATI at WASHINGTON STATE 16½ 17½ (57½) Wyoming at LSU 4½ 5½ (47½) Oklahoma Florida 13½ 16½ (45½) at FLORIDA STATE at INDIANA 27½ 29½ (56½) Purdue Texas 7½ 5½ (48½) at TEXAS A&M at OREGON 18½ 18½ (50½) Washington at IOWA STATE 2½ 2½ (51½) Kansas State at JAMES MADISON 2½ 3½ (52½) Marshall at UNLV 16½ 17½ (55½) Nevada at VIRGINIA TECH 7½ 7½ (48½) Virginia at BYU 10½ 13½ (41½) Houston Air Force 2½ 5½ (43½) at SAN DIEGO STATE New Mexico 3½ 3½ (61½) at HAWAII

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 3½ (227½) at CHARLOTTE at DETROIT 1 (218½) Philadelphia at MILWAUKEE 15½ (234) Washington at PHOENIX 2½ (229½) Golden State Dallas 6½ (232½) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LOUISIANA TECH 13½ Southern at SETON HALL 14½ Monmouth at WISCONSIN 35½ Chicago State Creighton 5½ at NOTRE DAME at VERMONT 3½ Northeastern at GREEN BAY 4½ Campbell at GEORGIA TECH 22½ Central Arkansas at COASTAL CAROLINA 6½ South Carolina Upstate Milwaukee 1½ at SOUTHERN MISS at HOWARD 4½ Mount St. Mary’s Purdue Fort Wayne 8½ at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE at OHIO 10½ Robert Morris at MARQUETTE 33½ Western Carolina at MIAMI (FL) 23½ Charleston Southern Delaware 1½ at RIDER at LOUISIANA 1½ Nicholls State Texas A&M 5½ at RUTGERS at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 9½ Austin Peay at LA SALLE 1½ Temple at GEORGETOWN 12½ Albany (NY) at UTSA 13½ Houston Christian at MONTANA STATE 4½ CSU Northridge at TEXAS A&M-CC 16 Prairie View A&M UC Riverside 3½ at IDAHO at UTAH 22½ Eastern Washington at ST. JOHN’S 25½ Harvard at KANSAS 20½ Furman Bucknell 3½ at SIENA at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 9 Bellarmine at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 10½ FGCU at DRAKE 13½ Georgia Southern at EASTERN MICHIGAN 6½ Detroit Mercy at GEORGIA 15½ Jacksonville at UCONN 38½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at LEHIGH 1½ Marist at WRIGHT STATE 9½ Air Force at TOLEDO 7½ Oakland at HOUSTON 12½ San Diego State at PACIFIC 2½ CSU Fullerton at SACRAMENTO STATE 8½ Mercyhurst Lipscomb 11½ at ALABAMA A&M at PORTLAND STATE 6½ Utah Tech at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ Marshall Abilene Christian 1½ at OMAHA UMKC 2½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at SOUTHERN UTAH 4½ CSU Bakersfield at ALABAMA 5½ Oregon at OREGON STATE 10½ UC Davis at STANFORD 14½ Cal Poly

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -220 Montreal +180 at FLORIDA -137 Carolina +114 at NEW JERSEY -182 Washington +150 Toronto -128 at TAMPA BAY +106 at ST. LOUIS -137 Philadelphia +114 at PITTSBURGH -126 Calgary +105 at LOS ANGELES -130 Ottawa +108 at N.Y ISLANDERS -130 Buffalo +108 at MINNESOTA -154 Nashville +128 at COLORADO -134 Edmonton +112 at VEGAS -210 Utah +172 at SEATTLE -200 San Jose +164

