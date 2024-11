NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3 (49½) Washington Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ 3 (49½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 7½ (44½) Las Vegas Baltimore 4½ 3½ (47½) at PITTSBURGH at NEW ORLEANS 1½ 1½ (44½) Cleveland Green Bay 2½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO LA Rams 5½ 4½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND Minnesota 5½ 6½ (39½) at TENNESSEE at NY JETS 4½ 3½ (43½) Indianapolis at DETROIT 8½ 13½ (47½) Jacksonville at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 6½ (49½) Seattle at DENVER 1½ 1½ (43½) Atlanta at BUFFALO 1½ 1½ (45½) Kansas City at LA CHARGERS 1½ 1½ (46½) Cincinnati

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 5½ 7½ (42½) at DALLAS

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 5½ 4½ (53½) Ball State at TOLEDO 10½ 14½ (51½) Central Michigan at BOWLING GREEN 6½ 8½ (58½) Western Michigan

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI (OH) 30½ 30½ (45½) Kent State at OHIO 11½ 9½ (49½) Eastern Michigan at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 18½ 15½ (46½) Akron

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG East Carolina 11½ 13½ (60½) at TULSA

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at COLORADO STATE 9½ 9½ (47½) Wyoming North Texas 1½ 1½ (71½) at UTSA at WASHINGTON 3½ 3½ (47½) UCLA at ARIZONA 3½ 2½ (44½) Houston

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 14½ 14½ (52½) at UMASS Tulane 6½ 6½ (54½) at NAVY at WESTERN KENTUCKY 13½ 13½ (53½) Louisiana Tech Texas 18½ 13½ (56½) at ARKANSAS at COLORADO 7½ 9½ (47½) Utah Ohio State 31½ 30½ (43½) at NORTHWESTERN Clemson 10½ 10½ (54½) at PITTSBURGH at AUBURN 23½ 23½ (46½) UL Monroe at MARSHALL 9½ 8½ (55½) Coastal Carolina at TEMPLE 1½ 2½ (49½) Florida Atlantic at JACKSONVILLE STATE 13½ 13½ (57½) Florida International at ILLINOIS 3½ 2½ (47½) Michigan State Hawaii 1½ 2½ (59½) at UTAH STATE Sam Houston 13½ 14½ (42½) at KENNESAW STATE at CAL 6½ 8½ (55½) Syracuse Penn State 28½ 28½ (50½) at PURDUE LSU 4½ 4½ (55½) at FLORIDA South Florida 3½ 3 (52½) at CHARLOTTE Louisville 19½ 19½ (57½) at STANFORD at NOTRE DAME 20½ 22½ (50½) Virginia Oregon State 4½ 4½ (45½) at AIR FORCE at SMU 16½ 16½ (53½) Boston College Baylor 1½ 2½ (59½) at WEST VIRGINIA at USC 8½ 8½ (50½) Nebraska at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7½ 7½ (54½) Troy James Madison 4½ 4½ (52½) at OLD DOMINION at SOUTH CAROLINA 14½ 12½ (44½) Missouri at GEORGIA STATE 1½ 1½ (58½) Arkansas State at MARYLAND 3½ 5½ (50½) Rutgers Boise State 13½ 13½ (61½) at SAN JOSE STATE at TEXAS STATE 26½ 27½ (55½) Southern Miss at KANSAS STATE 6½ 8½ (49½) Arizona State at LOUISIANA 7½ 8½ (58½) South Alabama Oregon 14½ 14½ (52½) at WISCONSIN at GEORGIA 10½ 9½ (48½) Tennessee at TEXAS A&M 40½ 39½ (54½) New Mexico State at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ 10½ (64½) Wake Forest at IOWA STATE 8½ 8½ (53½) Cincinnati at MEMPHIS 15½ 14½ (62½) UAB Washington State 11½ 13½ (72½) at NEW MEXICO at BYU 3½ 2½ (55½) Kansas at UNLV 19½ 19½ (54½) San Diego State

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 6½ (211½) Charlotte Miami 1½ (216½) at DETROIT at BOSTON 15½ (226½) Atlanta New York 1 (216½) at PHILADELPHIA at MILWAUKEE 7 (228½) Toronto Phoenix 3 (229½) at UTAH at GOLDEN STATE 2½ (232½) Dallas Minnesota 8½ (218½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Villanova 2½ at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) Kansas 6½ at MICHIGAN STATE at LA SALLE 4½ Cornell at PROVIDENCE 22½ Hampton at FORDHAM 12½ Binghamton at UCF 5½ Florida Atlantic at SOUTH FLORIDA 23½ UAPB at NJIT 1½ Loyola (MD) Pennsylvania 1½ at LAFAYETTE at SOUTH CAROLINA 7½ Towson Fairfield 1½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at GEORGE WASHINGTON 12½ N.C. A&T at FLORIDA STATE 17½ Tarleton State at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 12½ Bethune-Cookman at TEMPLE 6½ Drexel at WILLIAM & MARY 1½ Norfolk State American 2½ at SIENA Monmouth 1½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at NAVY 4½ Rider at TENNESSEE TECH 5½ West Georgia at HIGH POINT 14½ North Carolina Central at MIAMI (OH) 16½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at PENN STATE 26½ Saint Francis (PA) at SYRACUSE 11½ Colgate at INDIANA STATE 8½ SIU-Edwardsville at CLEMSON 20½ Eastern Kentucky at IONA 5½ Delaware at RADFORD 4½ Old Dominion at COLUMBIA 8½ Lehigh at NORTHWESTERN 15½ UIC at GEORGIA 10½ North Florida at MISSISSIPPI STATE 26½ SE Louisiana at GEORGIA TECH 16½ Texas Southern Ohio 2½ at ILLINOIS STATE at INCARNATE WORD 9½ Prairie View A&M at LIPSCOMB 5½ Belmont at TEXAS 27½ Chicago State at OLE MISS 17½ South Alabama at TCU 15½ Texas State at BRADLEY 11½ UTSA at RICE 8½ UL Monroe at VALPARAISO 1½ Cleveland State at ARKANSAS STATE 13½ Little Rock at BAYLOR 15½ Sam Houston at XAVIER 26½ Jackson State at DUKE 6½ Kentucky at NEW MEXICO 16½ Texas A&M-CC at UTAH 21½ Queens at COLORADO STATE 20½ Denver at IOWA 22½ South Dakota at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 13½ Akron at STANFORD 17½ Northern Arizona at CAL BAPTIST 3½ UC Riverside at UCSD 13½ Sacramento State at SAN DIEGO 1½ Portland State at OREGON 26½ Portland

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -140 Ottawa +116 at N.Y RANGERS -126 Winnipeg +105 at FLORIDA -140 New Jersey +116 Boston -166 at ST. LOUIS +138 at EDMONTON -225 N.Y Islanders +184 at SEATTLE -182 Columbus +150 at VANCOUVER -220 Calgary +180

