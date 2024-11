NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 10½ 9½ (46½) Denver at TENNESSEE 3 3 (38½) New England…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 10½ 9½ (46½) Denver at TENNESSEE 3 3 (38½) New England at CINCINNATI 8½ 7½ (45½) Las Vegas LA Chargers 3 1½ (42½) at CLEVELAND Washington 2½ 3½ (44½) at NY GIANTS at ATLANTA 1½ 3 (51½) Dallas New Orleans 3½ 7½ (43½) at CAROLINA at BUFFALO 5½ 5½ (49½) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 7½ (45½) Jacksonville at ARIZONA 1½ 1½ (44½) Chicago LA Rams 3½ 1½ (47½) at SEATTLE Detroit 1½ 2½ (47½) at GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA 5½ 5½ (46½) Indianapolis

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (45½) Tampa Bay

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bowling Green 10½ 10½ (53½) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Miami (OH) 9½ 9½ (53½) at BALL STATE

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ 1½ (52½) Northern Illinois Ohio 17½ 17½ (53½) at KENT STATE

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cal 7½ 7½ (55½) at WAKE FOREST Iowa 5½ 5½ (45½) at UCLA

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS 15½ 17½ (49½) Florida at CINCINNATI 2½ 2½ (56½) West Virginia at INDIANA 10½ 10½ (45½) Michigan Georgia 4½ 2½ (56½) at OLE MISS Iowa State 6½ 6½ (OFF) at KANSAS at OREGON STATE 4½ 4½ (54½) San Jose State Colorado 4½ 4 (OFF) at TEXAS TECH at TULANE 24½ 24½ (51½) Temple South Carolina 1½ 2½ (OFF) at VANDERBILT Jacksonville State 9½ 10½ (55½) at LOUISIANA TECH at LOUISIANA 12½ 12½ (56½) Arkansas State Western Kentucky 20½ 20½ (53½) at NEW MEXICO STATE at OREGON 25½ 25½ (59½) Maryland Alabama 2½ 2½ (59½) at LSU at NOTRE DAME 4½ 24½ (43½) Florida State BYU 9½ 3½ (42½) at UTAH at WASHINGTON STATE 19½ 20½ (68½) Utah State

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 3½ (220½) Detroit at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (230) Atlanta at DALLAS 8 (220½) Orlando

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -194 N.Y Islanders +160 at WINNIPEG -134 Tampa Bay +112 at BOSTON -178 Seattle +146 at CAROLINA -225 Washington +188 at MINNESOTA OFF Toronto OFF at ANAHEIM -128 Chicago +106 Edmonton -146 at CALGARY +122

