All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 10 2 2 0 22 48 31 Fayetteville 14 9 4 1 0 19 46 37 Peoria 12 8 2 2 0 18 47 25 Knoxville 15 8 6 1 0 17 39 47 Birmingham 12 7 3 2 0 16 45 36 Roanoke 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 43 Evansville 15 6 7 2 0 14 36 43 Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 37 51 Macon 14 5 8 1 0 11 39 46 Pensacola 14 3 10 1 0 7 35 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Macon 3

Knoxville 4, Evansville 0

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 4, Quad City 0

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

