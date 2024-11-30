All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|48
|31
|Fayetteville
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|46
|37
|Peoria
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|47
|25
|Knoxville
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|39
|47
|Birmingham
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|45
|36
|Roanoke
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|45
|43
|Evansville
|15
|6
|7
|2
|0
|14
|36
|43
|Quad City
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|37
|51
|Macon
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Pensacola
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|7
|35
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 5, Macon 3
Knoxville 4, Evansville 0
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2
Peoria 4, Quad City 0
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
