All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|37
|22
|Fayetteville
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|41
|33
|Peoria
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|43
|25
|Knoxville
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|34
|44
|Birmingham
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|38
|28
|Evansville
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|35
|36
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|39
|39
|Macon
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|38
|Quad City
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|46
|Pensacola
|12
|2
|9
|1
|0
|5
|28
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
