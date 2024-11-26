All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22 Fayetteville 12 8 3 1 0 17 41 33 Peoria 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 25 Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 34 44 Birmingham 10 6 2 2 0 14 38 28 Evansville 13 6 5 2 0 14 35 36 Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 39 Macon 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 38 Quad City 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 46 Pensacola 12 2 9 1 0 5 28 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

