All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22 Fayetteville 12 8 3 1 0 17 41 33 Peoria 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 25 Knoxville 13 7 5 1 0 15 34 44 Birmingham 10 6 2 2 0 14 38 28 Evansville 13 6 5 2 0 14 35 36 Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 39 Macon 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 38 Quad City 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 46 Pensacola 12 2 9 1 0 5 28 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

