All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 26 Huntsville 10 7 2 1 0 15 34 20 Peoria 9 5 2 2 0 12 34 24 Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 33 26 Roanoke 9 5 3 1 0 11 36 34 Knoxville 10 5 4 1 0 11 28 36 Evansville 11 4 5 2 0 10 24 32 Quad City 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 35 Macon 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 32 Pensacola 10 2 7 1 0 5 27 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 3 p.m.

