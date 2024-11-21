All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|37
|26
|Huntsville
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|34
|20
|Peoria
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|34
|24
|Birmingham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|33
|26
|Roanoke
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|36
|34
|Knoxville
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|28
|36
|Evansville
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|32
|Quad City
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|30
|35
|Macon
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|25
|32
|Pensacola
|10
|2
|7
|1
|0
|5
|27
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 3 p.m.
