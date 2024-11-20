All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|37
|26
|Huntsville
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|34
|20
|Peoria
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|34
|24
|Birmingham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|33
|26
|Roanoke
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|36
|34
|Knoxville
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|28
|36
|Evansville
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|32
|Quad City
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|30
|35
|Macon
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|25
|32
|Pensacola
|10
|2
|7
|1
|0
|5
|27
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
