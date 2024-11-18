All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 26…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 26 Huntsville 10 7 2 1 0 15 34 20 Peoria 9 5 2 2 0 12 34 24 Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 33 26 Roanoke 9 5 3 1 0 11 36 34 Knoxville 10 5 4 1 0 11 28 36 Evansville 11 4 5 2 0 10 24 32 Quad City 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 35 Macon 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 32 Pensacola 10 2 7 1 0 5 27 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

