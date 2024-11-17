All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 26…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 26 Huntsville 10 7 2 1 0 15 34 20 Peoria 9 5 2 2 0 12 34 24 Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 33 26 Roanoke 9 5 3 1 0 11 36 34 Knoxville 10 5 4 1 0 11 28 36 Evansville 11 4 5 2 0 10 24 32 Quad City 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 35 Macon 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 32 Pensacola 10 2 7 1 0 5 27 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Roanoke 7, Quad City 6

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 3

Peoria 2, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.