All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|31
|24
|Huntsville
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|29
|17
|Knoxville
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|24
|29
|Peoria
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|32
|23
|Birmingham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|26
|22
|Roanoke
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|29
|28
|Evansville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|23
|30
|Quad City
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|24
|28
|Macon
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|26
|Pensacola
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|24
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 5, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3
Roanoke 6, Quad City 3
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 3, Evansville 2
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
