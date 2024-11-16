All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 7 2 0 0 14 31 24…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 9 7 2 0 0 14 31 24 Huntsville 9 6 2 1 0 13 29 17 Knoxville 9 5 3 1 0 11 24 29 Peoria 8 4 2 2 0 10 32 23 Birmingham 8 4 2 2 0 10 26 22 Roanoke 8 4 3 1 0 9 29 28 Evansville 10 4 5 1 0 9 23 30 Quad City 8 4 4 0 0 8 24 28 Macon 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 26 Pensacola 9 2 6 1 0 5 24 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 6, Quad City 3

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

