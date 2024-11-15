All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|29
|19
|Huntsville
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|26
|15
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Knoxville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|20
|26
|Evansville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|21
|27
|Peoria
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|29
|21
|Quad City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Macon
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|18
|24
|Pensacola
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|22
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.