All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 8 7 1 0 0 14 29 19 Huntsville 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 15 Birmingham 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 Knoxville 8 4 3 1 0 9 20 26 Evansville 9 4 4 1 0 9 21 27 Peoria 7 3 2 2 0 8 29 21 Quad City 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 22 Roanoke 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 25 Macon 7 2 4 1 0 5 18 24 Pensacola 8 2 5 1 0 5 22 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

