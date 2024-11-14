All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 8 7 1 0 0 14 29 19…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 8 7 1 0 0 14 29 19 Huntsville 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 15 Birmingham 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 Knoxville 8 4 3 1 0 9 20 26 Evansville 9 4 4 1 0 9 21 27 Peoria 7 3 2 2 0 8 29 21 Quad City 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 22 Roanoke 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 25 Macon 7 2 4 1 0 5 18 24 Pensacola 8 2 5 1 0 5 22 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.