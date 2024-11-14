All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|29
|19
|Huntsville
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|26
|15
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Knoxville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|20
|26
|Evansville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|21
|27
|Peoria
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|29
|21
|Quad City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Macon
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|18
|24
|Pensacola
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|22
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
