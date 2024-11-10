All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|29
|19
|Huntsville
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|25
|13
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Evansville
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|21
|27
|Peoria
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|29
|21
|Quad City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Knoxville
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|18
|25
|Macon
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|18
|24
|Pensacola
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|22
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville 4, Macon 3
Knoxville 5, Pensacola 3
Fayetteville 2, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
