All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 6 1 0 0 12 27 18…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 6 1 0 0 12 27 18 Huntsville 7 5 1 1 0 11 25 13 Birmingham 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 Quad City 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 20 Peoria 7 3 2 2 0 8 29 21 Roanoke 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 25 Evansville 8 3 4 1 0 7 17 24 Knoxville 6 2 3 1 0 5 13 22 Pensacola 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 30 Macon 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 1

Pensacola 7, Knoxville 4

Roanoke 2, Birmingham 1

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 1

Evansville 4, Peoria 3

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.