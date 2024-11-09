All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|27
|18
|Huntsville
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|25
|13
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|23
|18
|Quad City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|20
|Peoria
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|29
|21
|Roanoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Evansville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|17
|24
|Knoxville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|13
|22
|Pensacola
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|19
|30
|Macon
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Macon 1
Pensacola 7, Knoxville 4
Roanoke 2, Birmingham 1
Fayetteville 3, Quad City 1
Evansville 4, Peoria 3
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
