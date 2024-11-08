All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 17…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 17 Huntsville 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 12 Birmingham 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 16 Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 17 Peoria 6 3 1 2 0 8 26 17 Knoxville 5 2 2 1 0 5 9 15 Roanoke 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 24 Evansville 7 2 4 1 0 5 13 21 Macon 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 15 Pensacola 6 1 4 1 0 3 12 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

