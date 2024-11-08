All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|17
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|12
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|22
|16
|Quad City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|17
|Peoria
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|26
|17
|Knoxville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|9
|15
|Roanoke
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|24
|Evansville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|13
|21
|Macon
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Pensacola
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|12
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.