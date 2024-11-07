All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|17
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|12
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|22
|16
|Quad City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|17
|Peoria
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|26
|17
|Knoxville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|9
|15
|Roanoke
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|24
|Evansville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|13
|21
|Macon
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Pensacola
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|12
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
