All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 17…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 17 Huntsville 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 12 Birmingham 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 16 Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 17 Peoria 6 3 1 2 0 8 26 17 Knoxville 5 2 2 1 0 5 9 15 Roanoke 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 24 Evansville 7 2 4 1 0 5 13 21 Macon 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 15 Pensacola 6 1 4 1 0 3 12 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.