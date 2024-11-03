All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 12…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 6 4 1 1 0 9 20 12 Birmingham 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 16 Fayetteville 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 17 Peoria 6 3 1 2 0 8 26 17 Knoxville 5 2 2 1 0 5 9 15 Roanoke 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 24 Evansville 7 2 4 1 0 5 13 21 Macon 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 15 Pensacola 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0

Roanoke 7, Pensacola 2

Evansville 2, Huntsville 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

