All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|20
|12
|Birmingham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|22
|16
|Fayetteville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Quad City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|17
|Peoria
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|26
|17
|Knoxville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|9
|15
|Roanoke
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|24
|Evansville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|13
|21
|Macon
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Pensacola
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|22
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 0
Roanoke 7, Pensacola 2
Evansville 2, Huntsville 1
Macon 4, Birmingham 1
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
