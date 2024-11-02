All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 5 4 0 1 0 9 21 12…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 5 4 0 1 0 9 21 12 Huntsville 5 4 0 1 0 9 19 10 Peoria 5 3 0 2 0 8 23 13 Fayetteville 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 14 Quad City 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 14 Knoxville 4 2 1 1 0 5 9 13 Roanoke 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 22 Evansville 6 1 4 1 0 3 11 20 Macon 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 14 Pensacola 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 4, Macon 1

Huntsville 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 9, Quad City 3

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

