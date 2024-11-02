All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|21
|12
|Huntsville
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|19
|10
|Peoria
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|23
|13
|Fayetteville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Quad City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|13
|Roanoke
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|14
|22
|Evansville
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|11
|20
|Macon
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|14
|Pensacola
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 4, Macon 1
Huntsville 3, Evansville 1
Peoria 9, Quad City 3
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
