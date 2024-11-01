All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|16
|9
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|Quad City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|5
|Fayetteville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|14
|Peoria
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Knoxville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|13
|Roanoke
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|Evansville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|10
|17
|Macon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Pensacola
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
