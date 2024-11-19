Ryan Preece joins Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in the Cup Series for 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing will field a third car in the Cup Series in 2025, with…

Preece will pair with Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the team’s three-car lineup, the team announced Tuesday. Kroger will serve as Preece’s primary sponsor.

Preece is winless in 187 Cup starts, including 72 over the last two seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing. He previously drove for JTG Daughty Racing, where he fostered a relationship with Kroger.

Keselowski and Buescher both won a race this past season to make the 12-car playoffs and finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the final standings.

“We’re thrilled to formally and publicly announce our expansion plans and the next step in our evolution at RFK,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing. “Ryan Preece is who we identified from Day 1 when discussing this third entry, and his young talent from the grassroots level all the way up to the Cup Series is something that excites us moving forward.”

The 2025 Cup season kicks off with the exhibition Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on Feb. 2. The regular season opens Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

