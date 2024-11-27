Rust helps Penguins beat Canucks 5-4 to snap three-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Blake Lizotte scored after missing five games with a concussion, while Kevin Hayes had a power-play goal and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh. Erik Karlsson had three assists, while Sidney Crosby had two as the Penguins built a 4-1 lead through one period.

Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots for the Penguins.

The Canucks trailed 5-2 entering the third period before Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson cut it to a one-goal deficit. Pius Suter and Aatu Raty also scored for the Canucks. Arturs Silovs made 18 saves.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver lost for just the second time on the road. The Canucks, who saw a brief two-game win streak end, have lost four of their last seven overall.

Penguins: The Penguins ended a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh had lost eight of 10 and 14 of its last 18 games. Despite the win, the Penguins, who have the worst goal differential in the NHL, have still allowed at least four goals in seven of their last 11 games.

Key moment

Pittsburgh scored four first-period goals on 10 shots. Rakell and Hayes both scored from the top of the crease, Lizotte converted a carom off the end boards and Rust finished a 2-on-1 with Crosby.

Key stat

Mike Sullivan became the fastest-born U.S.-born coach in NHL history to reach 500 regular season and playoff wins. Sullivan, who also coached in Boston, reached the mark in 948 games, 20 fewer than Peter Laviolette.

Up Next

Canucks visit Buffalo on Friday, and Penguins visit Boston..

