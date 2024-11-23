Roman Josi scores twice as Predators defeat Jets 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal and assisted on another to lead…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Adam Lowry scored and Eric Comrie made 32 saves for Winnipeg, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville played their first home game after returning from a two-week, five-game road trip where it went 1-2-2.

Stamkos’ third period goal came on a Nashville power play. Six of his seven goals on the season have come with the man-advantage, and he has three power-play goals over the last three games.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg split their first back-to-back set of games this season. Even though their win at Pittsburgh on Friday night was over an Eastern Conference team and Saturday’s loss came to a fellow Central Division team, the Jets entered Saturday 19 points ahead of the Predators in the standings.

Predators: After a disastrous start to the season, getting a victory against the best team in the NHL so far this season could provide some confidence for a team that entered Saturday with a league-low 15 standings points.

Key moment

Just 1:44 after Stamkos scored for a 2-1 lead, Marchessault corralled a rebound in the slot and beat Comrie with a wrist shot on the glove side to give Nashville a two-goal lead.

Key stat

Marchessault entered Saturday with zero points at 5-on-5 this season, but both his goal and assist came with the teams skating five aside. In the offseason, Marchessault signed a five-year, $27,500,000 contract with the Predators in hopes of bolstering a team in search of added offensive punch.

Up next

The Jets travel to Minnesota on Monday, while the Predators visit New Jersey, also on Monday.

