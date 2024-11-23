Red Bulls advance to Eastern Conference final after posting 2-0 victory over New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Vanzeir notched an assist on a first-half goal by Felipe Carballo and then scored nine…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Vanzeir notched an assist on a first-half goal by Felipe Carballo and then scored nine minutes later, and Carlos Coronel made them stand up by posting his seventh career clean sheet against New York City FC in the New York Red Bulls’ 2-0 victory in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Citi Field on Saturday night.

The seventh-seeded Red Bulls will play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between No. 9 seed Atlanta United and fourth-seeded Orlando City for the conference championship and the right to play for the MLS Cup.

The Red Bulls grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on a left-footed shot from 25 yards out by Carballo. Carballo made five starts and eight appearances in his first season in the league without a goal contribution. It was his second goal in three postseason starts.

Vanzeir gave the Red Bulls a two-goal lead when he scored unassisted in the 25th minute. Vanzeir has two goals and an assist in three career postseason starts.

Coronel finished with six saves in goal for the Red Bulls. He has surrendered 11 goals in eight career playoff starts — all with the Red Bulls.

Matt Freese stopped one shot for No. 6 seed NYCFC. He has allowed four goals in four postseason starts for the club. Freese made one prior postseason start in 2021 when he filled in for Philadelphia Union starter Andre Blake, who was out because of COVID-19 protocol.

The Red Bulls swept the defending-champion and second-seeded Columbus Crew to advance — winning 1-0 on the road and in a shootout at home after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

NYCFC advanced by sweeping third-seeded FC Cincinnati with a 3-1 victory at Citi Field and a 6-5 shootout win after a scoreless duel on the road.

The Red Bulls have qualified for 14 postseasons in a row but have never won the MLS Cup.

