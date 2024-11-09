Real Madrid defender Eder Militão carried off on a stretcher with leg injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão left the field on a stretcher after what appeared to be a…

Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. The 26-year-old Brazil center back pulled his jersey over his face as medics carried him off at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Militão missed most of last season after he tore his left ACL in the season opener. He returned in March and helped the team win the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Madrid and Brazil forward Rodgryo was also injured before Militão went down. He went to the bench and had ice applied to his left leg.

Right back Lucas Vázquez was also substituted at halftime after he was clearly hampered by a leg issue.

___

