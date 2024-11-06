Live Radio
Real Madrid and France midfielder Tchouaméni sidelined with ankle injury

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 10:16 AM

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni sprained his left ankle and could miss France’s upcoming Nations League matches.

Tchouaméni picked up the injury during Madrid’s 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Medical tests on Wednesday revealed the sprain and Madrid did not say how long he would be sidelined.

France takes on Israel and Italy later this month in the Nations League. In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, Tchouaméni had captained France last month.

___

