Real Madrid and AC Milan pay tribute to victims of deadly Valencia floods in Champions League match

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and AC Milan honored the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and AC Milan honored the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions League match on Tuesday.

Players from both teams entered the field wearing shirts with the words “We are all Valencia,” written in Spanish on Madrid’s kits and in Italian on AC Milan’s.

A huge banner of the Valencia region was displayed in the stands at midfield, covering several sitting sections at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium while a moment of silence was observed before kickoff.

Madrid’s organized fan group also displayed a “We are all Valencia” banner behind one of the goals at the Bernabeu.

More than 200 people were killed when flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain devastated the Valencia region last week, destroying almost everything in their path and leaving people trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses.

Real Madrid had donated 1 million euros to help the victims affected by the unprecedented floods.

Madrid hadn’t played a match since its 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league “clasico” on Oct. 26. Its weekend game at Valencia in the league was postponed because of the floods.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said in his news conference on Monday that he didn’t “feel like talking about soccer” with everything that was happening in Valencia.

Several other sporting events across Spain were affected by the deadly floods.

Before the match, Madrid fans at the Bernabeu loudly jeered when UEFA’s Champions League anthem was played. That came after the club decided not to attend the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony last week when its forward Vinícius Júnior did not win the prestigious prize.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.