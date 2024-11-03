Racheal Kundananji scores twice as Bay FC beats Dash 3-2 to secure NWSL playoff spot

Racheal Kundananji scored twice to help Bay FC beat the Houston Dash 3-2 on Saturday night and secure a spot…

Bay (11-14-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute at Shell Energy Stadium when a free kick was redirected into the goal by a Houston defender.

Barbara Olivieri responded four minutes later for the Dash (5-16-5), slipping behind the defense and finishing into the near-post corner.

Kundananji gave Bay the lead again in the 21st minute, pouncing on a loose ball off a corner kick.

Avery Patterson brought it level right as the second half kicked off, slipping her shot into the left corner after beating her defender in the box.

Kundananji scored her second in the 54th minute on a solo effort and now has five goals and four assists this season.

The Dash finished in last place.

PRIDE 3, REIGN 2

Marta scored the winning goal as the first-place Orlando Pride beat the Seattle Reign 3-2 at Inter & Co Stadium to finish the season with 18 wins and 60 points, both league records.

The Pride (18-2-6) took the early lead in the 9th minute on Ally Watt’s goal.

Jordyn Huitema responded a minute later, finishing Tziarra King’s cross to equalize for the Reign (6-15-5).

Kerry Abello got on the end of Watt’s cross to put Orlando up 2-1 in the 25th minute.

Marta scored her ninth goal of the season in the 57th minute, dribbling into the box and shooting after the Reign failed to close down on her.

Rookie Maddie Mercado scored her first regular-season goal for the Reign in the 84th minute, redirecting Veronica Latsko’s cross with her head.

SPIRIT 1, COURAGE 0

Ashley Hatch scored from distance to give the Washington Spirit a 1-0 win over North Carolina and snap the Courage’s 21-game unbeaten streak at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Hatch got the ball in transition and shot into the far-post corner from outside the 18-yard box in the 37th minute, her fifth goal in her last eight games.

The win pushed the Spirit (18-6-2) into second place and tied them with the Pride with a league-record 18 wins.

For the third year in a row, Kaleigh Kurtz played every minute of every game for the Courage (12-11-3).

