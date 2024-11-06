Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser score big in Canucks’ 5-1 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brock Boeser, Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist apiece, and Quinn…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brock Boeser, Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist apiece, and Quinn Hughes recorded his 300th career assist in the Vancouver Canucks’ 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson also scored and Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, who have won six of eight. Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves in Vancouver’s sixth consecutive win over the Ducks.

Olen Zellweger scored a power-play goal early in the first period for Anaheim, which has lost seven of nine. Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko took shots from teammates again after the morning skate, and he could return to practice this week. The Southern California native and 2023-24 Vezina Trophy finalist hasn’t played this season due to a knee injury incurred late last season.

Takeaways

Canucks: After an 0-1-2 start to the season, Vancouver has earned a point in seven of eight games. Hughes was outstanding once again, and the Canucks outclassed Anaheim on both ends.

Ducks: They’re still the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, getting fewer than three goals for the eighth time in 12 games this season. Zellweger’s goal was only Anaheim’s sixth on the power play.

Key moment

Boeser and Sherwood scored 57 seconds apart in the first period, turning an early deficit into a lead never relinquished by the Canucks.

Key stat

Hughes initially got credit for the goal eventually given to Pettersson on a deflection. The late scoring change meant Hughes got his milestone 300th assist in just the 376th career game for the dynamic Norris Trophy winner.

Up next

Anaheim hosts Minnesota on Friday night. Vancouver completes its three-game California trip at Los Angeles on Thursday night.

